Earthquake victims in Kahramanmaras keep receiving aid from Azerbaijani mobile field hospitals [VIDEO]

The Azerbaijani mobile field hospitals, equipped with all types of medical equipment, are continuing operations in Turkiye's quake-hit province of Kahramanmaras.

Following the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev in order to assist the victims and eliminate the consequences of the deadly earthquake, 1,364 patients, including 260 children, have received medical care at these hospitals in recent days, Azernews informs, citing the ministry's report.

"Mobile field hospitals, equipped with all the necessary facilities for checkup and treatment, continue their uninterrupted activities," the statement wrote.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake without a call for aid.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions of Turkiye with young volunteers on the scene to provide survivors with aid.