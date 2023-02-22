British Minister for Europe & North America visits Baku

British Minister for Europe and North America Leo Docherty is on a visit to Azerbaijan's Baku, Azernews reports.

As tweeted by British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld, within his visit, the official met with Head of the Coast Guard of Azerbaijan's State Border Service Lt-Gen Muzaffar Pirizade.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation projects, as well as security issues in the Caspian Sea.

Further, the ambassador noted the importance of combating mines for Azerbaijani-UK cooperation.

“Combating mines is a very important part of our cooperation with Azerbaijan. That is why we met with demining experts during @LeoDochertyUK’ s visit. We discussed the importance of combating mines and Great Britain's support to Azerbaijan in this field," he tweeted.

Not that long ago, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister held a phone conversation with Docherty, during which he briefed the British official on the current situation around the Lachin road.