Azerbaijani State Security Service detains ISIS member

On 21 February, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan detained the accountant of the terrorist organization ISIS, Azernews reports per service.

For a very long time, the ISIS accountant has been hiding out in various countries. The State Security Service did not disseminate official information on this matter.

The name of the detainee, his citizenship, and details of the operation were not disclosed. Major operational and investigative efforts are currently being made on the matter.

More details about the case to be revealed soon.