Munich Security Conference on its effect: Does Armenia farewell Vardanyan?

There are some discussions about the resignation of Ruben Vardanyan, the so-called "state minister" of the separatist-terrorist regime in the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic under the control of the Russian "peacekeeping" military contingent.

Artur Harutyunyan, head of the ruling "Free Motherland-CDU" faction in the illegal "parliament" in Khankendi, told the local press about this.

According to him, there are currently discussions about Vardanyan's resignation and the results will be known soon.

The interesting point is that until yesterday, Vardanyan, who was stuck between Armenia and Russia, decided to be offside from the game. According to the head of the Centre for International Relations and Diplomacy Studies, political analyst Samir Humbatov, the reason for Vardanyan's resignation can also be connected with Armenia's backtracking after the Munich Security Conference.

"I think that the fact that President Ilham Aliyev touched on the issue during his panel speech and, in particular, using the phrase "Vardanyan sent by Russia" shows where the issue is.

According to the expert, Armenia, which has no choice after Vardanyan, will have one chance - to retreat.

"Of course, along with Russia, Armenia also had some hand in the arrival of Vardania to Karabakh. After the meeting in Munich, it seems that Armenia withdraws from him and stands behind only Araik Arutunya. I think this is temporary, because Azerbaijan does not negotiate with him either, and the crimes committed by him in the Second Karabakh War are in sight. At the same time, it is also known in what form Azerbaijan will negotiate with the Armenians of Karabakh and under what conditions it will continue negotiations".