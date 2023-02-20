Azerbaijani mobile field hospitals remain critical in providing Turkiye's quake victims with first aid [VIDEO]

The Azerbaijani mobile field hospital, equipped with all types of medical equipment, is continuing operations in Turkiye's quake-hit province of Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports, citing the Emergencies Ministry.

The ministry reports that 1,090 people, including 199 children, have so far received medical care at these hospitals in recent weeks.

With all the tools required for examinations and treatment, mobile field hospitals carry on with their regular operations.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake without a call for aid.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions of Turkiye with young volunteers on the scene to provide survivors with aid.