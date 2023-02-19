NATO encourages normalization of relations between Azerbaijan & Armenia

Following the Munich trilateral meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, US State Secretary, and Armenian PM, Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, stated that NATO supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

"Relevant indeed. Is key to ensure stability in the South Caucasus. #NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Colomina wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held in Munich on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18.