President Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council in Munich [PHOTO/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Munich.

The meeting saw discussions revolve around the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, negotiations on a peace treaty and the Brussels peace process.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan supports the Brussels peace process.

Charles Michel said the European Union will continue its efforts towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, negotiations on a peace treaty, and ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus.

During the conversation, they also exchanged views on the activities of the European Union mission in Armenia.







