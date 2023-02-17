Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission to hold regular meeting

Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Intergovernmental Commission will hold a meeting in the foreseeable future, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said.

He made the remarks on the event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the restoration of the Lithuanian State Day, Azernews reports.

Noting the existence of a mutual interest in enhancing cooperation in the economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres, the official stressed the relations between the two countries will contribute to efforts aimed at the speedy completion of talks on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Khalafov then pointed out the successful development of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries, as well as the importance in terms of the future development of bilateral relations at the Davos meeting.

"The agreements reached within the framework of the official visit of Lithuanian President Gitanas Naus?da to Azerbaijan in 2022, the signing of numerous documents, the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum contributed to the expansion of our relations and the identification of new areas of our cooperation," he added.

Further to the meeting, the ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas noted that the two countries are actively working on EU twinning projects.

The diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan and Lithuania have strong friendly relations, adding that the best example of this was the official visit of Lithuanian President Gitanas Naus?da to Azerbaijan in 2022.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on November 20, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Lithuania was opened in September 2007, while the embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan was opened on April 3, 2007.

The two countries have so far signed 39 documents. Azerbaijan is Lithuania's one of the biggest trade partners in the Caucasus. The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $42 million in 2021, and to $14.4 million in the first half of 2022.