Azerbaijani leader congratulates Lithuanian president

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Lithuanian President Gitanas Naus?da on the occasion of the National Holiday in the country.

Dear Mr. President,

I convey my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Lithuania.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania have good traditions, and we attach particular importance to the development of these ties.

I keep the best memories of our meeting held with you in Davos last month and the exchange of opinions. I think that currently, there are good opportunities to expand the relations between our countries and define new avenues for our collaboration in various areas.

I believe that the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian relations and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to evolve and strengthen both bilaterally, and within the European Union.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Lithuania.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 February 2023