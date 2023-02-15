Azerbaijan's third humanitarian aid convoy arrives at quake-hit Turkiye [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan's third humanitarian aid convoy dispatched to Turkiye has reached the quake-hit region, Azernews reports per the Emergencies Ministry.

As the ministry said, the third convoy of nine trucks carrying humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry reached Turkiye on February 15, carrying various aid parcels, designed to alleviate the pain and suffering of survivors, triggered by the powerful earthquake.

The bulk of the humanitarian aid, made up of heaters and tents among others, was distributed in the province of Kahramanmaras.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to 35,418.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.