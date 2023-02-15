Azerbaijani, Iranian top prosecutors discuss recent terror attack on Baku's Tehran embassy

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Iranian Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri in a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani counterpart Kamran Aliyev expressed regret over the January 27 attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Azernews reports.

Montazeri conveyed his condolences to the Azerbaijani people and the family members of the deceased and provided Kamran Aliyev with detailed information about the investigation into the criminal case launched over the armed attack on the embassy.

In his turn, Kamran Aliyev updated his Iranian colleague on the course of the criminal case instituted by Azerbaijan's relevant agencies, stressing the need for a full and comprehensive investigation and cooperation by Iran, the identification and prosecution of all those involved in the armed attack.

Further, both parties agreed to keep the progress of the investigation under control and to cooperate in the framework of mutual legal assistance.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, and two other security officers were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).