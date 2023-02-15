President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Serbian President

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of Serbia's National Holiday, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Serbia.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are built on strong friendship, mutual trust, and understanding. It is very gratifying to see our close interstate ties and cooperation that are enriched by new content from day to day.

The high level of our today’s political relations, numerous mutual visits, signed documents, and implemented projects play an important role in expanding our relations and deepening our interaction. As it goes in a bilateral format, our countries cooperate also successfully within international organizations.

I am confident that the Azerbaijani-Serbian strategic partnership and our mutually beneficial collaboration in political, economic-commercial, energy, transportation-logistical, defense, and other fields will continue to evolve dynamically.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Serbia," the letter said.