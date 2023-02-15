Azerbaijani serviceman becomes first in Turkiye-organized English language course

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani serviceman becomes the best in a course in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the course held in Turkiye, Captain Tural Yagubov, a member of the Azerbaijani Air Forces, took first place.

One of the schools run by the Turkish Air Training Command hosted an English language course for servicemen from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Ukraine, and Mauritania.

Service members who completed the course successfully received certificates.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, 2021, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.