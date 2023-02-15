Azerbaijan Chess Federation financially aided earthquake victims in Turkiye





Laman Ismayilova





The Azerbaijani Chess Federation has provided 10,000 AZN in financial aid to support the victims and the injured of the earthquake that killed thousands of people in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The collected funds were transferred to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The Azerbaijani chess family expresses its condolences to the relatives of the victims of the earthquake and wishes for the recovery of the injured.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Moreover, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye's several regions, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the Turkish earthquake-hit regions.