Azerbaijan awards employees of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

13 February 2023 [15:15] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The decree said as following:

"Guided by paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I state:

To award the medal "For distinction in the public service" to the following employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for productive activity in the public service:

Amalia Allahverdiyeva

Ruhiya Ismayilova

Elnar Mammadov

Rovshan Rustamov

Jeyhun Valehov.”

