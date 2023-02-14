President Ilham Aliyev: We will build this station together with foreign partners

“Renewable energy is currently given greater priority in the world and in Europe, including Azerbaijan, and we have already achieved great success in this field. Nevertheless, the benefits of traditional resources and traditional stations are also obvious,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

“I should note that we will build this station together with foreign partners. Today's ceremony is being attended by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy. I sincerely welcome the distinguished guest. At the same time, a Chinese company will participate in the construction of this station. So, we will do this work within the framework of foreign cooperation,” the president noted.