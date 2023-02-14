President Ilham Aliyev: We have great energy potential with little investment

“A strong electricity infrastructure has already been created in Mingachevir, and the construction of this station in Mingachevir is primarily aimed at that,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

“This is why we have great energy potential with little investment. At the same time, 60 percent of the funds to be paid will be provided by Azerenergy itself. The remaining 40 percent will be provided through loans,” the president added.