Humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry delivered to Turkiye's Adana airport

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

As instructed by the Azerbaijani president, a special plane dispatched to Turkiye by Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry with humanitarian aid landed at Adana Airport, Azernews reports per the ministry.

The humanitarian aid, which includes 279 heaters and 830 tents was handed over to relevant agencies.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye is over 18,000 with the injured standing at 74,242.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake by dispatching 725 rescuers and is continuing to deliver aid and rescuers.