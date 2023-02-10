Azerbaijan, UAE to mutually recognize driving licenses

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

A memorandum on mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses between the Azerbaijani and USA Interior Ministries was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee for legal and state-building policy, Azernews reports per the ministry.

On November 16, 2022, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Abu Dhabi.

The Main Department for the State Traffic Police, acting on behalf of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, and the Federal Directorate for Issuing Driving Licenses for Vehicles, acting on behalf of the UAE Interior Ministry, respectively, will implement the provisions of the aforementioned document.

This MoU enters into force on the date of receipt of the last written notification confirming the completion of all domestic procedures.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were established on September 1, 1992. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $103 million in 2022.

Last year, Azerbaijan and the UAE signed agreements on pilot projects in renewable energy. Under the agreement, the building of a 230-MW solar power plant is envisaged. On March 15, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant, to be constructed by the United Arab Emirates Masdar company, was held in Baku’s Gulustan Palace.