Azerbaijani MUSIAD organizes Fraternal Aid campaign in support of Turkiye

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

A Fraternal Aid platform has been established in Azerbaijan to assist those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports per MUSIAD Azerbaijan.

The Fraternal Aid platform and the relevant Turkish and Azerbaijani government structures have agreed to coordinate joint efforts to help earthquake victims.

It was decided to hold an expanded platform meeting on February 8, 2023, where a detailed statement about the work to be done to provide assistance will be made.

Participants in the Platform urged anyone willing to contribute money to help those affected by the earthquake to sign up for the S?NINL?Y?M-TÜRKIY?M! (I stand with you, my Turkiye!) campaign.

The Fraternal Aid platform published a list of items that would be sent to earthquake-affected areas in Turkiye. Blankets, ready-to-eat food, winter clothes, hygiene products, generators, and hand flashlights are among them.

Through Ziraat Bank Azerbaycan's branches and mobile applications, donations in Turkish Lira, Dollars, and Euros can be sent to the account of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

In particular, transfers can be made to the following account.

"Yard?m et!"

SMS donation: Azercell subscribers can make a donation by writing the amount they want to donate and sending a message to the number 8116.

Online donation: Hesab.az and Yard?m.et

Payment terminals: Milliön, eManat

Invoice in AZN:

Currency AZN

Beneficiary's Bank: Kapital Bank OJSC, Nasimi branch

Branch code 200112

VÖEN 9900003611

SWIFT code AIIBAZ2XXXX

Correspondent account AZ37NABZ01350100000000001944

Beneficiary's name: Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society

Beneficiary's account: AZ77AIIB38090059443500275111

Beneficiary's VÖEN: 1700011681

Address: Baku city, Nasimi district, I.Gasimov street, 4

Phone: +994124407169,

Fax: +994124414849

E-mail: [email protected]

In Turkiye:

Ministry of Internal Affairs (Icisleri Bakanligi)

Office for the Prevention and Elimination of Consequences of Emergency Situations under the Government of Turkiye (AFAD)

Department of Natural Disasters (Deprem Dairesi Baskanl?g?)

Tel: +90 312 287 36 48; +90 312 258 23 23 (Suntral)

Fax: +90 312 287 93 70

E-mail: [email protected]

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus. At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye is 14,014, and the injured toll is 63,764.