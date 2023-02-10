Azerbaijan publishes list of humanitarian aid dispatched to Turkiye

In a tweet, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has carried a list of humanitarian aid dispatched to Turkiye on February 6-9 after the devastating earthquake.

The list of the Foreign Ministry contains "rescue and medical personnel - 745; field hospital - 1; tents - 479, field kitchens - 4; generators - 5; essential items - 14,380, warm clothes - 32,480; foodstuffs - 3,000 packages; funds - AZN855,000; free fuelling for EMS, firefighting, AFAD and official search and rescue vehicles; medicines and medical supplies - 211,709;

By the Heydar Aliyev Foundation:

Tents - 60

Warm clothing and other supplies - 47,000;

Medicine and medical supplies - 400,000

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Turkiye by 8 planes and 24 trucks."