Measures underway to deliver quake victim's body to Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

All necessary measures are being taken to deliver back home the body of Baku resident, Naila Bunyatova, killed by the devastating earthquake, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

As was reported earlier, Naila Bunyatova, an Azerbaijani citizen, born in 1980, was killed in the earthquake.

In the meantime, the European embassies in Azerbaijan have lowered their flags to half-mast to commemorate the earthquake victims, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said.

He also declared solidarity with Turkiye and its people at this difficult time.

Note, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a seven-day national mourning after the earthquake struck the southern provinces of the country. Until February 12, flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country and in foreign missions.

Under the latest data, 8,574 people were killed, 49,133 people were injured, and 6, 444 buildings were destroyed.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing to dispatch humanitarian aid with rescuers engaged in areas to pull survivors from beneath the rubble.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.