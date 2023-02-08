Azerbaijan stepping up humanitarian aid campaign for Turkiye's quake-hit regions [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan continues to support fraternal Turkiye by sending humanitarian aid to Kahramanmaras devastated by the earthquake, Azernews reports.

Along with rushing rescuers to the quake-hit region, Azerbaijan also sent military medical personnel with extensive training, who are specialized in a variety of medical spheres ready to offer the required medical assistance.

In addition, since yesterday, Azerbaijani citizens have been collecting humanitarian aid for quake victims, including warm clothes, heaters, emergency kits and etc.

In response to a request from the embassy of Turkiye in Baku and the Consulate General in Nakhchivan, citizens of Azerbaijan are carrying aid to collection points.

In total, thirteen special-purpose vehicles from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations have been sent to Turkiye. Tents, bedding, heaters, tables, and other supplies are included in the humanitarian aid.

Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci thanked Azerbaijan for the prompt campaign to organize the aid campaign.

"Azerbaijan, you are a heart that shares our grief, and shows solidarity and support for our country!" he tweeted.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye totaled 8,574, with 49,133 wounded, and 6,444 buildings demolished.