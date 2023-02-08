Azerbaijani rescuers pull 16 people from beneath rubble after devastating quake rip through Turkiye

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Emergency Ministry rescue team has so far saved 16 people, including three children from beneath the rubble, and also pulled 29 bodies in Türkiye's quake-hit Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports.

Besides, the Foreign Ministry has reported that Azerbaijani citizen Naila Bunyatova (born in 1980) died following the fatal earthquake.

Later, another rescue team of 227 people from the emergency situations ministry arrived in Turkiye to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquake and support search and rescue operations.

The team includes personnel of the State Fire Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service of the ministry.

The plane took off from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Turkish city of Adana.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

At the moment of writing this article, the overall death toll in Turkiye has gone over 7,108 with 38,224 others injured.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the Turkish earthquake-hit regions.