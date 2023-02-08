Azerbaijani premier calls Turkiye's VP over devastating quake

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

On February 7, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov called Vice President of Turkiye Fuat Oktay, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the phone conversation, Ali Asadov extended deep condolences to Fuat Oktay over the numerous casualties in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit southeastern Turkiye, and wished recovery to the wounded.

Fuat Oktay highly appreciated the solidarity of fraternal Azerbaijan with Turkiye at this difficult moment and expressed his gratitude for the continuous assistance provided by Azerbaijan to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster, and for the support in the search and rescue operations carried out in the quake-hit provinces.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.