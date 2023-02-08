Azerbaijan to set up female sapper squad

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

A female sapper squad will be set up to expand the capabilities of the National Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During an event dedicated to the launch of a project to expand the capabilities of the National Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan, the chairman of the agency, Vugar Suleymanov, stated that in the future, it is expected to create other teams for mine clearance, which will be regulated by NGOs.

"In addition, the information system of our agency will be modernized," he added.

In the liberated Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a total of 64,000 hectares of land have been cleared of explosives and mines. Suleymanov also added that over the last two years, 282 Azerbaijanis suffered from Armenia-laid landmine explosions, out of whom 46 people died.

Aydin Karimov, special presidential representative in Shusha, previously stated that Azerbaijan is open to any proposal aimed at assisting the demining process.