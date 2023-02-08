Azerbaijan to host X Global Baku Forum in March

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan will host the X Global Baku Forum on March 9-11, Azernews reports.

President of East Timor Jose Ramos Horta will visit Baku to attend the event.

Additionally, Executive Director of United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Winnie Byanyima will also participate in the forum.

"Looking forward to participating in the 10th Global Baku Forum, exploring how we overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges," she tweeted.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will be hosting its 10th Global Baku Forum on the topic of "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

X GBF is promising to bring over 400 participants including current and former heads of state and government, Nobel laureates, international organizations, and civil society.