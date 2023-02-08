Azerbaijani president approves convention of International Labor Organization

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved Convention No. 155 on Occupational Safety and Health of the International Labor Organization.

The Convention was adopted on June 3, 1981, in Geneva. It provides for the adoption of a coherent national occupational safety and health policy, as well as action to be taken by governments and within enterprises to promote occupational safety and health to improve working conditions.



Convention No. 155 entered into force on August 11, 1983, and has been ratified by 60 countries, including Türkiye, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Ukraine, and others, to date.