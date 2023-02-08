Azerbaijani Speaker, Egyptian premier mull bilateral ties

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

On January 7, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed in Egypt bilateral cooperation between the two nations, Azernews reports.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed satisfaction with how the two countries' relations are currently progressing.

She emphasized the robust legal system that exists between Azerbaijan and Egypt and noted the great potential for the continued growth of economic and trade cooperation.

The Azerbaijani Speaker emphasized the positive level of cooperation in this area while pointing out the significant role that parliamentary ties play in bilateral relations.

"The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Egypt is at a high level," said Mostafa Madbouly, reminding that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

He pointed out that a number of areas of cooperation will be bolstered by the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Azerbaijan in January 2023.

The prime minister also mentioned the good prospects for extensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt in areas like business, trade, transportation, agriculture, and humanitarian work.

He emphasized that Egypt is in favor of bringing about peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Madbouly asserted that collaboration between the national legislatures promotes further improvement in bilateral ties.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 27, 1992. The Egyptian embassy in Baku has been operating since April 1993, while Azerbaijan's embassy in Cairo has been open since January 1994.

In total, the two countries signed around 50 documents on cooperation in various fields.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt amounted to $16.2 million in 2022.