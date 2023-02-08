Heydar Aliyev Foundation to dispatch humanitarian aid to Turkiye's quake-hit victims

As instructed by Azerbaijan's First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will dispatch humanitarian aid to Turkiye's quake-hit provinces to minister to victims' needs, Azernews reports.

The foundation will dispatch varied medicines, oxygen masks, filtration systems, dressings, splints for the spine, stretchers, and other necessary medical supplies and equipment, including warm clothes.

A team from the foundation sent to Turkiye will deliver humanitarian aid to affected citizens.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of those killed during the tragedy and wishes the wounded get well soon.