Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkiye

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Turkiye over the devastating earthquake, Azernews reports.

Following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, another aircraft carrying humanitarian aid flew to Turkiye. The aid supplies include tents, warm blankets, heaters, and a mobile field hospital.

Meanwhile, Rescuers from Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry have begun search and rescue operations in an 8-story building in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkiye.

Rescue dogs of the Cynological Service of the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry - Juna and Luna - help rescuers in search operations.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.