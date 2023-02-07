Turkish ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for dispatching rescuers to quake zone

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci thanked Azerbaijan for solidarity and assistance over the earthquake, Azernews reports.

"A plane carrying 179 search-and-rescue personnel, equipment, and search-and-rescue dogs from fraternal Azerbaijan departed from Baku's Haydar Aliyev International Airport to Adana at 1355 today, the second plane is being prepared. We would like to thank dear Azerbaijan for solidarity," the tweet said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep, which has a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeast Turkiye. According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the earthquake left 284 people dead and 2,383 injured. Two Azerbaijani students were rescued from the rubble in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, according to information shared on social media platforms.