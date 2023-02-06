Azerbaijani foreign minister visits Tehran embassy attack victims at Baku hospital

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

On January 5, Jeyhun Bayramov visited the victims of the January 27 terror attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Azernews reports via the Foreign Ministry's Twitter page.

"Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs @Bayramov_Jeyhun visited our colleagues Vasif Tagiyev and Mahir Imanov, who were injured as a result of the terrorist attack committed against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, and wished recovery to our colleagues whose condition is considered satisfactory," read the ministry's tweet.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours.