Armenian media caught with spreading fake news about explosion in Ganja

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Fake video of a fire that allegedly broke out at a military unit in Ganja was shared on several Armenian Telegram channels, Azernews reports.

Armenian media outlets have made another effort to spread false information and create panic in Azerbaijani society.

The Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry said the ministry's 112 hotlines received information about a car fire carrying fuel in Ganja's Sevinj village.

The State Fire Protection Service of the ministry responded quickly to put out the fire, protecting the nearby areas from fire.

The Armenian Telegram channels were exposed for yet another lie as a result.