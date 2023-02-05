Turkish MP backs eco-activists on Lachin-Khankandi road

Turkiye supports the actions of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin road, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Grand National Assembly member Shamil Ayrim.

Shamil Ayrim noted that after the second Karabakh war, the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations entered a new level and the relations will further develop.

“As always, we are with Azerbaijan. We know that these actions are justified. Azerbaijan will restore full sovereignty in Khankandi and Khojali. We believe in it,” he stressed.

Shamil Ayrim also thanked the media representatives.

“Journalists from Azerbaijan and Turkiye played an important role in conveying our rightful voice to the world during the Second Karabakh War. They promptly informed the international community about the missile attacks on Azerbaijan,” he said.