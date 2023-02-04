Participants in British specialists' courses received certificates - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense discusses a certificate presentation event after a training session with UK experts, Azernews reports per the ministry.

A training course on "Information about the dangers of explosion" was held with the participation of experts from the International School of Security and Explosives Education from January 23 to February 2 of this year in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program between the defense ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (ISSEE).

The National Defense University administration, British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Fergus Auld, representatives of the military attaché apparatus, experts from the International School of Security and Explosives Education, and members of the audience attended the ceremony at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army to present certificates to those who successfully completed the course.

The event's speakers emphasized the value of the courses in terms of the exchange of experiences between participants, as well as the need to expand the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK in the area of military education.

The United Kingdom's assistance in removing mines and unexploded ordnance from Azerbaijani territory within the framework of the UN Development Program was highlighted. It was stated with confidence that the participants' knowledge and abilities from the course would be put to use in demining the areas freed from occupation.

In the end, a photo was taken.