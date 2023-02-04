Azerbaijan completing preparations for relocation of IDPs back to Karabakh





Fatima Hasanova





Azerbaijan is preparing the necessary infrastructure and conditions to repatriate former citizens to Shusha, Lachin, and Zangilan districts, as well as the villages of Zabux and Sus, Azernews reports.

As Rovshan Rzayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, told a meeting of the committee board of directors, it is imperative that this year Azerbaijanis return to their former residences in Zabux, Sus villages, cities of Shusha, Lachin, and Zangilan.

"Currently, the committee is facing huge tasks in connection with the implementation of measures envisaged in the First State Program on Great Return," he noted.

The chairman declared that every effort had been made to fully carry out the aforementioned tasks.

President Ilham Aliyev endorsed the First State Program on Great Return on November 16, 2022. Numerous significant points about the swift development of the territories freed from Armenian occupation and their sustainable settlement can be found in the program.