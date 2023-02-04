Military ammunition found in Baku's Binagadi District [VIDEO]





Fatima Hasanova





Ammunition was discovered in Baku's Binagadi District, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry.

The Special Risky Rescue Service (SRRS) of the Emergencies Ministry was dispatched to the scene on a tip-off.

After appropriate security measures were taken on the spot, together with law enforcement officials, it was determined that the ammunition found during the inspection of the scene consisted of 10 pieces of 100-mm mortar shells, 2 pieces of 100-mm tank shells, 10 pieces of RPQ-7 shells, and several shell fragments.

The group of SRRS experts removed the ammunition from the area to render them harmless.

According to the service, during the additional investigation at the scene and the immediate vicinity, no other dangerous or suspicious items were discovered.