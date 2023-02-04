Army UAV course graduates receive certificates

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

The service members who have completed the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Operator and Technician Course successfully received certificates from one of the military units, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Speakers at the event emphasized the successful use of UAVs in the second Karabakh war, expressed their gratitude to the servicemen for successfully completing the course, and wished them luck in their future military service.

The ministry mentioned that during the course, participants were given classes on disassembling and assembling UAVs, performing practical flights, and learning about different types of flight and reconnaissance. Along with this, servicemen learn theoretical and practical skills for conducting aerial reconnaissance in a variety of terrains, determining the coordinates of an imaginary enemy's ground targets, and transmitting the information to control points.

According to the ministry, the lessons in the course took into account the combat experience gained during the Patriotic War and the most recent combat operations.