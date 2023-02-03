SGC to become Green Corridor - Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan proved to be a reliable partner by initiating an idea of the Southern Gas Corridor and by implementing this internationally significant economic project, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez telling at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

He said that thanks to cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, gas is exported to Europe.

The minister also spoke about the importance of green energy in the world and Azerbaijan`s potential to export its alternative energy.

"Exploitation and export of alternative energy sources of the Caspian Sea is a very real project. After the implementation of this project, the Southern Gas Corridor will become the Green Corridor", the minister added.