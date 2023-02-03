SGC - Azerbaijan's most important int'l energy project - Gilberto Pichetto Fratin

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Italy has all the infrastructure to transport natural gas exported from Azerbaijan to other European countries, Azernews reports, citing Italian Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin telling at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

"The Southern Gas Corridor is the most important international energy project of Azerbaijan," he said.

With the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. The SGC is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.

In 2021, TAP transported 8.1bn cu.m. of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11bn cu. m. As of 2022, Azerbaijan exported 9.3bn cu. m. of gas to Europe in the first ten months and was expected to supply 11.5bn cu.m. of gas to Europe by the end of 2022.