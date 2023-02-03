Romanian leader: Azerbaijani gas provides stability to Europe

Azerbaijan's assurance on the availability of Caspian gas for the European market has provided much-needed stability, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said.

He made the remarks at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

“We have all faced unprecedented energy challenges in 2022. Gas shortages or lack of affordable gas supplies, price volatility, market turbulence - these challenges require complex policies and regulatory shifts. The assurance is given by Azerbaijan, personally by President Ilham Aliyev on the availability of Caspian gas for the European market have provided much-needed stability and predictability at a very stressful juncture for the markets,” the Romanian president emphasized.

In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11bn cu.m. As of 2022, Azerbaijan has exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first 10 months and is expected to supply 11.5bn cu. m. of gas to Europe by the end of the year.