President Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to diversify energy supplies

Azerbaijan is talking about the expansion of TANAP from 16 to 32 billion cubic meters and the expansion of TAP from 10 to 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

“Southern gas corridor was inaugurated only something more than two years ago, but already today we talk about the expansion of TANAP from 16 to 32 billion cubic meters and expansion of TAP from 10 to 20. So this really demonstrates the big need for an alternative source of energy. This demonstrates a big need for continued diversification of energy supplies, and we are ready for that,” the president noted.

In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11bn cu.m. As of 2022, Azerbaijan has exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first 10 months and is expected to supply 11.5bn cu. m. of gas to Europe by the end of the year.