Serbia condemns embassy attack in Tehran

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Serbia has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Azernews reports per Serbian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry noted that such actions are unacceptable.

"As a signatory to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Republic of Serbia resolutely and strongly condemns and finds unacceptable every attack against the inviolability of premises of diplomatic and consular missions," the source said.

Besides, the ministry expressed sincere condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the terrorist attack.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, and two other security officers were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27.