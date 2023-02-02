Russian FM: Azerbaijan retook lands that belonged to it

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Azerbaijan has retaken the lands that belonged to the country in the first place, Azernews reports.

The official made the remarks in an interview with Russia 24 TV channel.

He noted that the history of the Karabakh war dates back decades, adding that for many years Armenia held Azerbaijani lands under occupation.

"Russia offered numerous options that the previous Armenian leadership didn't take too well, wishing to keep Azerbaijan's territories under occupation," Lavrov stressed.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan on November 10, 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin districts. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historical Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.