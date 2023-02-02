US appoints new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The US State Department announced the appointment of Louis L. Bono as the new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Azernews reports.

"Today, I am announcing the appointment of Louis L. Bono as our new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations. His efforts will further our work on the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.

Meanwhile, the retirement of the last Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations was announced on January 5, 2023.

Speaking at a briefing, Deputy Spokesperson for the department Vedant Patel stressed that the new official leads the US efforts to promote peace and stability in the Caucasus.

the spokesperson noted that Bono is a high-ranking official of the department with huge experience in solving complex issues.

"He has taken on this task and has the personal trust of Secretary Blinken and the US State Department. In particular, Blinken had the opportunity to talk with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. So we will continue to actively deal with this issue," Patel said.