Azerbaijan to hold symposium dedicated to Heydar Aliyev

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan will hold a symposium with the participation of young lawyers on the topic of "Heydar Aliyev as the founder of legal reforms in Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

The decision was made in accordance with the work plan of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee for 2023, which includes meetings with sports analysts, coaches, and athletes within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev". Moreover, the work plan also envisages public hearings dedicated to National Youth Day on February 2.

Besides, public hearings, dedicated to the Day of Physical Culture and Sports on March 5, are also planned to be held. A meeting with representatives of sports clubs and federations will be held at the public hearings.

To recap, on September 29, 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared 2023 a Year of Heydar Aliyev in the country.

The decision was made due to the national leader's 100th birth anniversary to be marked on May 10, 2023.