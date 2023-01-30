Security officer killed while repulsing terror attack on Azerbaijan's Tehran embassy buried in Baku [VIDEO]

Azernews By

Sabina Mammadli

Martyr Orxan Asgarov, who died while repulsing the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, was buried in the Second Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

A large number of people paid him homage at the alley, where the funeral ceremony took. Besides, Asgarov’s relatives, as well as Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service Ali Naghiyev, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev, Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov, MPs, and other top officials.

Yesterday, at about 2200 local time, a plane with evacuated employees of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran landed in Baku. Asgarov's body was also delivered to Baku.

In total, 53 people were evacuated from Tehran to Baku.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, and two other security officers were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.