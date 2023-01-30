Turkiye appreciates Azerbaijan's role in trilateral relations with Pakistan

Azernews By

Fatima Hasanova

Within the framework of the 17th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Algiers, Turkiye and Pakistan discussed the important role of Azerbaijan in trilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

"We attach particular importance to the trilateral relations between Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan," Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Pakistan Zahid Akram Durrani.

Sentop noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Pakistan.

According to the Chairman of the Turkish Parliament, diplomatic relations are progressing positively. He stated that official Ankara places a high value on not only relations between Turkiye and Pakistan but also the framework of relations between Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Turkiye and Pakistan were among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. The two fraternal countries also support Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Pakistan have signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.