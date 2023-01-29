Azerbaijani army holds combat training drills for engineering troops

Combat training exercises are being conducted with engineering units of Azerbaijan in accordance with the plan approved by Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, the engineering units carry out the tasks of engineering support for combat operations in difficult operational conditions.

At the exercises involving specialists from other government agencies, the main attention has been paid to the further improvement of the professional level and combat training skills of military personnel performing engineering support, as well as the skills for the effective use of modern engineering equipment and equipment adopted for service.

The personnel involved in the exercises are performing practical tasks to detect and clearance of mines and unexploded ordnances, overcoming water barriers by building pontoon bridge crossings, opening passages in various ways in minefields, overcoming obstacles and other tasks.

The exercises conducted to increase the combat readiness of the personnel of the engineering units of the Azerbaijani army continue.



